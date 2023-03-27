Sage in the Ranch offers a holistic approach to senior home care

Rina Chang, founder and CEO of the new Sage Care and Sage in the Ranch in the Rancho Santa Fe village.

Rancho Santa Fe is the new home of Sage Care and Sage in the Ranch, a home-health agency that provides medical, home-based patient care that is as effective as the healthcare hospitals and skilled nursing facilities provide. Their concierge services and home care services focus on more than just physical health, caring for clients with the use of both western medicine and holistic treatments.

“I want to be able to elevate the home care experience by helping our senior clients regain or restore their health with the support of our caregivers,” said founder and CEO Rims Chang. “We hope to bring a higher quality of living to them by providing support for them to still do what they love to do.”

Chang, a former registered nurse with over 20 years of experience in geriatric and cardiology, started in 2007 in Rancho Bernardo by founding a residential care facility Sage Garden and then a second one, Sage Villa, both housing just 12 residents. Due to the demand, Chang decided to expand into home care and home health, opening Sage’s Rancho Santa Fe offices in January 2023 on Paseo Delicias.

“Sage Care focuses on integrating holistic approaches to our clients’ plan of care, adjunct to western medicine,” Chang said. “This creates an individualized program that promotes comfort and regaining health.”

Sage Care brings personalized concierge and holistic services right to people’s homes to minimize the effects of illness, accident, or disability to ensure a safe and comfortable environment for healing. In addition to skilled nursing, physical therapy and occupational therapy Sage can introduce unique healing treatments such as music therapy, essential oils, acupuncture, lymphatic massage therapy and IV therapy.

Sage’s concierge service can provide anything a client might need—including cleaning, cooking, meal prep and transportation. Their number one goal is safety and health, they want to ensure clients are taking care of themselves while offering them as much independence as possible. Sage’s caregiver supervision allows seniors to have more freedom—they currently have a client who loves to hike but was at high risk for falls. With the assistance of his caregiver, he can go on hikes again.

Those interested can contact Sage for a home and patient assessment and to set up a care plan. Services can be up to eight hours daily but the minimum requirement is four hours a week.

Sage Health is also a nonprofit, raising funds to pay homage to the two sides of Chang’s history. The nonprofit supports healthcare students in San Diego County through grants and employment opportunities and to the Philippines to support orphanages and end of life residences in her hometown of Bataan.

“My goal is to make a difference in our home healthcare system and spread sensitivity to our kids and elderly community in need,” she said.

Sage in the Ranch and Sage Care is located at 6105 Paseo Delicias, Ste. 7A/B, 858-771-1191. Learn more at sagehealthsystem.com/

