One dead in Rancho Santa Fe crash

A person died after a vehicle crashed into a tree in Rancho Santa Fe on Saturday afternoon, March 11, according to the California Highway Patrol’s online traffic log.

(File photo)

The crash was reported shortly after 3:45 p.m. on Rambla De Las Flores, north of Linea Del Cielo, the log stated. The person died at the scene.

The road was temporarily shut down between El Acebo and Calle Chaparro during the emergency response, the log said.

No further information was immediately available.