Laurels for Leaders honors San Diego County’s ASB presidents

Student body presidents from high schools throughout San Diego County were honored recently at the annual Laurels for Leaders luncheon.

The luncheon was held at San Diego State University, sponsored and supported by the Kiwanis Club of San Diego and the San Diego County Office of Education. More than 100 high school seniors were honored for the work they’ve done to improve their schools and communities. Laurels for Leaders, a nonprofit started in 1957, awarded each student a certificate and a check for $300.

Associated student body presidents networked at the event and met community and business leaders. They attended a workshop where they could share successes, challenges and ideas, and also heard a financial wellness presentation by U.S. Bank, another sponsor of the event. Keynote speaker was DoGoodery founder Christiane Maertens. DoGoodery is a consulting agency that works with brands committed to doing good in the community.

This year’s honorees are:

Alexa Clemesha, Academy of Our Lady of Peace; Jalieah Ruiz, Bonita Vista High School; Jeffrey Lee, Bonsall High School; Alexandra Worms, Canyon Crest Academy; Mia Clark, Canyon Hills High School; Curt White, Carlsbad High School; Jordan Pinckney, Castle Park High School; Giuliano Santos, Cathedral Catholic High School; Araceli Romo, Chula Vista High School; Annika Harper, Clairemont High School; Karsyn Pearce, Classical Academy High School; Luke Johnson, Coronado High School; Lynna Thai, Crawford High School;

Jessica Nguyen, Del Lago Academy; Emma Hong, Del Norte High School; Darlenne Uribe, e3 Civic High; Michaela Lule, East Village Middle College High School; David Mitrovich, Eastlake High School; Ashley Leyva, El Cajon Valley High School; Lily Teta, El Camino High School; Melissa Nunez, El Capitan High School; Arlunya Sisomvang, Escondido Charter High School; Bailey Todd, Escondido High School; Esperanza Bowen, Fallbrook High School; Shea McGrath, Francis Parker School;

Brenda Edwards, Garfield High School; Elijah Flores, Gompers Preparatory Academy; Emma Digenan, Granite Hills High School; Andi Williams, Grauer School; Samantha Warren, Grossmont High School; Sabrina Leffler Streeter, Guajome Park Academy; Tierra Tedford, Health Sciences High School and Middle College; Seevan Ghazi, Helix Charter High School; Hudson Lane, Henry High School; Kras Camacho, High Tech High Mesa; Easha Ashraf, High Tech High Mesa; Leilua Zumstein, Hilltop High School; Ailyn Garcia, Hoover High School;

Illiana Garcia, IDEA Center; Aaron An, iHigh Virtual Academy; Qiumars Dolatkhah, Julian High School; Jeanesse Estrada, Kearny High School Educational Complex; Zach Austgen, La Jolla High School; Isabelle Van Dyke, Liberty Charter High School; Jasmine Castro, Lincoln High School; Nayeli Cisneros, Logan Memorial Educational Complex; Mia Bogarin, Madison High School; Kyla Sison, Mar Vista High School; Ana Burke, Mater Dei Catholic School; Kianna Rodarte, Mira Mesa High School; Emily Palmore, Mission Bay High School; Erica Persano, Mission Hills High School;

Hailey Michael, Mission Vista High School; Elena Serrano, Monte Vista High School; Diego Paz, Montgomery High School; Abigail Ramos, Morse High School; Jessell Vasquez, Mount Miguel High School; Erica Sullivan, Mountain Empire High School; Hannah Ferguson, Mountain Valley Academy; Ava Kcomt, Mt. Carmel High School; Liberty-Belle Garza-Omae, Mt. Everest Academy; Nicole Lee, Mt. Everest Academy;

James Horse, Ocean View Christian Academy; Estela Diaz Perez, Oceanside High School; Natalia Campos, Olympian High School; Stephanie Bahena, Orange Glen High School; Jaylyn Josafat Sadia, Otay Ranch High School; Sayer Gonzalez, Palomar High School; Kathryn Duby, Point Loma High School; Kiara Bowser, Poway High School; Viviana Rojas, Preuss School UC San Diego;

Sophia Sheets, Ramona High School; Mia Whitman, Rancho Bernardo High School; Ashley Molina, Rancho Buena Vista High School; Isabella Moon, River Valley Charter School; Natalie Steele, Sage Creek High School; Ali DeBoer, San Diego High School; Alexandra Wellman, San Diego Jewish Academy; Olivia Short, San Diego MET; Eli Thoron, San Diego MET; Joy Ruppert, San Dieguito Academy; Aubrey Mindlin, San Marcos High School; Jane Grumann, San Marcos High School; William Coull, San Pasqual High School; Jill Maala, San Ysidro High School;

Penelope Kalamaras, Santa Fe Christian Upper School; Brett Rogers, Santana High School; Shaena Denize Dilayre, School of Creative and Performing Arts; Zeynep Cotuk, Scripps Ranch High School; Katelyn Ayala, Southwest High School; Jacob Pajimola, St. Augustine High School; Harmony Serban, Steele Canyon High School; David Zheng, Sweetwater High School; Ryan Arrowsmith, The Bishop’s School; Leonardo Madueno, Twain High School; Cynthia Nieves, Twin Oaks High School;

Ann Margaret Andico, University City High School; Catherine Ishaq, Valhalla High School; Samira Soriano, Vista High School; Destiny Smith, Warner School; Hannah Bloomfield, West Hills High School; Brad Brady, Westview High School.