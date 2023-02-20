CHP reports fatal crash near Rancho Santa Fe
Wreck occurred Sunday evening. Few details are available
The California Highway Patrol reported a fatal crash Sunday evening, Feb. 19, on Via De La Valle near Rancho Santa Fe.
Few details are available. But CHP posted on social media that officers responded to the wreck at 10:34 p.m. in which the vehicle was on fire.
The crash occurred on Via De La Valle, northeast of Las Palomas, according to the CHP. One person was taken to UC San Diego Medical Center. Traffic was blocked at Calzada Del Bosque and Via De La Valle for an unknown amount of time.
Investigators were called to the scene.
No additional information was immediately available.
