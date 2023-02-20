Advertisement
News

CHP reports fatal crash near Rancho Santa Fe

Wreck occurred Sunday evening. Few details are available

By Mike Freeman
San Diego Union-Tribune
Share

The California Highway Patrol reported a fatal crash Sunday evening, Feb. 19, on Via De La Valle near Rancho Santa Fe.

Siren
(File photo)

Few details are available. But CHP posted on social media that officers responded to the wreck at 10:34 p.m. in which the vehicle was on fire.

The crash occurred on Via De La Valle, northeast of Las Palomas, according to the CHP. One person was taken to UC San Diego Medical Center. Traffic was blocked at Calzada Del Bosque and Via De La Valle for an unknown amount of time.

Investigators were called to the scene.

No additional information was immediately available.

NewsLocal News
Mike Freeman

Mike Freeman covers technology for The San Diego Union-Tribune, where his coverage includes Qualcomm, San Diego’s largest publicly traded company. Mike started at the Union-Tribune in 1999, covering the golf and action sports industries. Over the years, Mike has reported on commercial real estate, the housing bubble, banking and defense contractors. He also covered the Pinnfund Ponzi scheme and several real estate scams. He is one of the few journalists in the country who researches and writes a special section on executive compensation. Before joining the Union-Tribune, Mike was business editor of a daily newspaper in Bend, Ore. He graduated from Linfield College in McMinnville, Ore. with a bachelor’s degree in communications.

Become a press patron

Support local journalism

At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support the Rancho Santa Fe Review today.

More from this Author

More on the Subject

Advertisement