Solana Beach School District facilities projects completed

At the Feb. 15 meeting, the Solana Beach School District board accepted the completion of work for the Solana Vista School reconstruction project. Now that all construction work is complete, a budget adjustment of $2.1 million will go back into the district’s Measure JJ fund, to be allocated to the upcoming Carmel Creek and Solana Pacific modernization projects.

Since the district’s general obligation bond passed in 2016, Measure JJ projects have included the Solana Highlands modernization, the new Skyline and the new Solana Vista campuses, and the Solana Santa Fe School modernization that is currently underway, set for completion this August. After taking a recent tour of the Solana Santa Fe site, board member Vicki King remarked that the campus’ new two-story classroom building is “spectacular”: “I’m going to call it ‘The building with a view’ because the upstairs view is amazing,” she said.

Superintendent Jodee Brentlinger said as exciting as it was to come in under budget on Solana Vista, it was equally exciting that night to officially close out the modernization of the district’s warehouse and child nutrition and maintenance offices. Located at the back of the district office campus along North Cedros Avenue, the re-imagined building includes new fiber cement siding in beachy hues, accent lighting and glazed storefront windows. The project was not funded with Measure JJ funds but a combination of district revenue sources earmarked for facilities improvements.

“Being a Solana Beach resident I drive on that road every single day, it really turned a failing building into a real beautification project for our areas, especially down on Cedros,” SBSD board President Debra Schade said.