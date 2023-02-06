Safer sidewalks in Rancho Santa Fe

Last week the Rancho Santa Fe Association completed its sidewalk improvement project, enhancing the walkability of the village and providing a safer route to school for kids heading to R. Roger Rowe.

The new stretches of sidewalk are along Avenida de Acacias in front of the school and on La Granada, between Avenida de Acacias and El Tordo.

The board approved the $134,000 infrastructure committee projects back in November 2021 and it took nearly a year to get through the county permitting process—the work finally began in December 2022. In addition to the sidewalks, the Association also widened driveway openings and worked closely with neighbors as there were some impacts to adjacent landscaping.

