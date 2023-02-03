Sheriff’s Department invites public to view $250K worth of recovered stolen items

Victims who lost items to thieves are invited to a public viewing of recovered stolen property — estimated to be worth around $250,000 — on Friday, Feb. 3 and Saturday, Feb. 4 in Kearny Mesa.

The viewing is being hosted by county sheriff’s officials who hope to return the property to its rightful owners. The majority of items are tools and construction equipment but electronics and other household items were found as well. Some of the stolen goods were taken from storage units and construction sites around the county, including Encinitas, Jamul and Alpine, officials said.

Detective Paul Oules said the thieves had taken the stolen items to a storage facility in Santee. They were recovered in early November when detectives executed a search warrant.

Oules said detectives have not yet made an arrest in the case and it is unclear if the thefts were committed by an individual or a ring.

Officials decided to have a public viewing because of the large number of items found, and because they apparently were taken from all around the region, Oules said.

Anyone claiming property is asked to provide a sheriff’s case number, prove their name is on the item or show a receipt with the item’s serial number. If the property owner did not report the stolen item but can prove it belongs to them, a sheriff’s official will take a report.

Those who cannot prove the item is theirs will be asked to give a name and phone number to sheriff’s officials and a deputy will contact them later, officials said.

The viewings will be held at a sheriff’s building at 5590 Overland Ave. in San Diego on Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The items will be displayed in the ICP building, which houses Sheriff’s Investigations, Crime Lab, and Property and Evidence.

Officials say those who plan to attend the event should enter the County Operations Center campus from Chesapeake Drive. The building is on the northwest side of the building, south of the gas pumps.