Rancho Santa Fe author wins prestigious international literature award

“The Godmother’s Secret”, a new best-selling novel by local resident Elizabeth St. John, has won the 2022 Historical Fiction Company’s Book of the Year, receiving five stars and the Highly Recommended Award of Excellence, according to a news release.

Author Elizabeth St. John

(Copyright of Elizabeth St. John



)

The story, inspired by St. John’s English ancestors, is interwoven with references to the St. John family of Lydiard Park and draws the reader into a volatile medieval world of royal rivalry, suspicion, and subterfuge. The plot revolves around Lady Elizabeth Scrope and England’s most famous historical mystery surrounding the disappearance of the princes in the Tower of London, Edward V of England (Lady Scrope’s Godson) and his younger brother Richard, Duke of York.

Judges praised the novel for its impeccable research, character development and page-turning drama. St. John saw off nearly 300 rivals to win the award. Receiving the news she said in the press release:

“Thank you so very much. I am beyond thrilled with the award and thank you for such a wonderful review. This book was a leap of faith, and I’m delighted my ancestors steered me well!”

St. John, who lives in Rancho Santa Fe, will be giving an exclusive talk about “The Godmother’s Secret” at the Rancho Santa Fe Senior Center on Monday, Feb. 20 at 2 p.m. Attendees can register by calling 858- 756-3041.