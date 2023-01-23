RSF Association hires consultant to help develop tree replanting plan

The Rancho Santa Fe Association is taking a beginning step toward replanting trees that were lost during the Rancho Santa Fe Golf Club renovation.

The board had approved a tree replacement group back in fall 2021 but its work has been delayed due to several factors, according to Assistant Manager Dominique Albrecht. At the Jan. 12 meeting, the board approved hiring former Assistant Manager Arnold Keene to provide project management and landscape consulting services to develop a replanting plan focused primarily on the trails around the course.

The agreement with Keene, who retired in 2021 after 20 years of serving the community, was not to exceed $25,000.

Back in 2021, the RSF Association approved a collaborative approach to the management of trees on and around the golf course in response to community concerns about as many as 60 trees being cut down during the course remodel. Trees on the trails were valued for the beauty, shade and safety that they offered.

Albrecht said the intent with the consultant’s work is to come up with a baseline plan before collaborating with all interested stakeholders on a final planting plan. The RSF Association hopes to get member feedback in March and April and come up with a planting plan that can be implemented in May through June of 2024.