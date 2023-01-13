Two San Dieguito Union High School District seniors earn prestigious science honor

Two seniors within the San Dieguito Union High School District (SDUHSD) were named as two of the top scholars in the country in the Regeneron Science Talent Search 2023, the nation’s oldest and most prestigious science and math competition for high school seniors, according to a SDUHSD news release.

Honorees from SDUHSD include Hari Hemanth Krishnamurthy, 17, (Canyon Crest Academy) and Derek Xintao Liu, 16 (Torrey Pines High School). Both honorees as well as their school will be awarded $2,000 each from the Society for Science. Hari’s project was titled “Asylum Indicator: Predictive Modeling of Asylum Adjudications in the USA and in the EU To Help Refugees.” Derek’s project was titled “Arrangements of Simplices in Fine Mixed Subdivisions.”

The Regeneron Science Talent Search selected 300 scholars from 1,949 applications received from 627 high schools across 48 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and four other countries. Scholars were chosen based on their exceptional research skills, commitment to academics, innovative thinking and promise as scientists as demonstrated through the submission of their original, independent research projects, essays and recommendation.

On Jan. 24, 40 of the 300 scholars will be named Regeneron Science Talent Search finalists. The finalists will then compete for more than $1.8 million in awards during a week-long competition taking place March 9-15.

Program alumni include recipients of the world’s most coveted science and math honors, including 13 Nobel Prizes, 11 National Medals of Science, six Breakthrough Prizes, 22 MacArthur Foundation Fellowships and two Fields Medals.

A complete listing of honorees can be found at https://www.societyforscience.org/regeneron-sts/