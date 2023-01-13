Douglas agrees to keep role as San Dieguito’s interim superintendent

Tina Douglas will continue serving as the San Dieguito Union High School District Board interim superintendent after the board rescinded its acceptance of her resignation at a special meeting on Jan. 10.

Douglas had resigned from the position in December. According to a news release, during closed session the board requested and Douglas agreed to continue to serve in her current role through June 30 as originally planned. The board then took action by a unanimous vote to re-instate her.

“The board is united in its support for Ms. Douglas and believes she will provide stability as the critical search for a permanent superintendent is underway,” President Rimga Viskanta said in the release.

Prior to her December resignation, Douglas had expressed concerns about her capacity to serve as the interim superintendent and cover her responsibilities as the associate superintendent of business services. The board has agreed to provide additional support to Douglas, including resources to lead the business services division.

When agreeing to continue in her role, Douglas stated that she did so in an effort to provide a familiar face during a time of transition.

“I still believe that this is best for us, providing for the much-needed stability for our students, staff and community,” Douglas said in the news release. “I am grateful for the board’s re-commitment and look forward to working as a governance team.”

According to a news release, the board is “committed to work together to establish formal protocols and establish more effective and efficient practices of governance.” The board members held a governance workshop on Jan. 11 to guide their work moving forward—their most important task for the year ahead will be laying the groundwork for the permanent superintendent.

A request for proposals for a superintendent search firm to held lead San Dieguito’s search went out last month. Learn more about the superintendent search at sduhsd.net/Our-District/Superintendent-Search-2023/

