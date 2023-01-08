El Camino Real widening delayed to next year

Anticipated to begin in January 2023 the widening of El Camino Real has been delayed to July 2024.

According to Tyler Becker, a public information officer with the city of San Diego, the project is currently in the California Environmental Quality Act review and city staff are still working on amending the site development permit.

With the upgrade, El Camino Real will be widened from two to four lanes from San Dieguito Road to Via De La Valle. The narrow and aging El Camino Real bridge will be replaced with a new crossing with both a bike lane and a protected sidewalk.

In addition to being widened, the roadway will shift to the east with the intersection of Via De La Valle moved to align with De La Valle Place (in between the two Polo Plaza buildings) with a new traffic signal. New traffic signals at the entrances to the Horse Park and the Surf Sports Park properties aim to improve access.

An undercrossing under the new bridge will accommodate access to the San Dieguito River Park’s Coast to Crest Trail, linking four miles of coastal trails with 31 miles of inland trails.

Construction is estimated at $49.1 million, of which approximately $37.5 million is eligible for federal Highway Bridge Program grants. Once work begins, the three-year construction is anticipated to finish in fall 2027.