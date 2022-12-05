Delayed sidewalk improvements in village to be completed

The Rancho Santa Fe Association’s sidewalk improvement project met some unexpected roadblocks but now appears ready to move ahead.

The board improved the infrastructure committee projects last November, upping the safety and walkability in the village with new sidewalks on Avenida de Acacias in front of R. Roger Rowe School, the stretch of La Granada between Avenida de Acacias and El Tordo.

It has taken the county nearly a year to approve the permits and, in that time, the cost of concrete has doubled and labor costs have also increased, according to Chief Financial Officer Seth Goldman. Additionally, the RSF Association was required to add wider driveway openings.

As a result of the extra time and work, the RSF Association’s contract with American Asphalt and Concrete has increased from$86,636 to $134,000

The board approved the additional cost of $48,000 at its Dec. 1 meeting and the work is expected to be completed in the coming months.

