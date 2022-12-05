RSF Association to try out valet service at golf club

Valet parking will now be offered as a new amenity at the Rancho Santa Fe Golf Club on a temporary basis.

The Rancho Santa Fe Association board approved the pilot, three-month valet program at the club at its Dec. 1 meeting. The $17,000 cost of the pilot program with Preferred Service valet company will be split by the golf club and the Association.

With the pilot, the golf club and Association board will be able to see how it is received by members and if it makes sense to continue in the long run. Director Greg Gruzdowich said as the Association currently has about $6,000 a day in losses for running the restaurant amenity at the club, they need to find balance and see if there are ways to make it more profitable.

In her comments, Director Lorraine Kent said she would like it to be noted if there are any private or special events during the pilot where non-members would be using the valet service. According to RSF Golf Club General Manager Todd Huizinga, there are not any anticipated clubhouse closures during the 90-day pilot program.