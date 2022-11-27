Rancho Santa Fe Library patio gets refreshed

The Rancho Santa Fe Library’s patio is being completely refinished, replacing concrete that had become a safety issue due to many large dips and cracks. The library was able to cover some of the cost of the replacement thanks to a $10,000 community grant from the Rancho Santa Fe Foundation.

“The Foundation has been our partner over the last three years to replace all of the levels of the patio, which is quite extensive!” said Sara Shafer, president of the Library Guild of Rancho Santa Fe.

The work is expected to be completed this month.

Back in 2015, the main patio got a complete overhaul thanks to a gift from the Nan and Charles Werner Fund, adding benches, picnic tables and umbrellas. The patio was named in memory of Nan Werner, a dedicated library volunteer.

Join the Library Guild of Rancho Santa Fe at its upcoming Holiday Tea and Tree and Wreath Raffle at the library on Friday, Dec. 9 from 1-2 p.m. for adults only and 2 p.m.-4 p.m. for all ages. The raffle begins at 3:30 p.m. The event will include crafts, treats and an appearance by Carmen the Elf. Proceeds from the event will benefit the children and teen programs of the Library Guild. For more information, visit libraryguildrsf.org.