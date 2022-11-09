Manghani, Seitz take the lead in Rancho Santa Fe School board election

In early results, a tight race unfolded between the four candidates in the Rancho Santa Fe School District for the two available seats. The top spots shifted as the votes came in throughout the night with incumbent Jee Manghani and Paul Seitz now leading and Cristian Zarcu and incumbent Kali Kim trailing.

In San Dieguito’s Trustee Area 3, Jane Lea Smith has pulled ahead with a significant lead over Sheila King. The new trustee will fill the seat left vacant by the resignation of Melisse Mossy and represent the communities of Cardiff, Encinitas, Solana Beach, Del Mar and Rancho Santa Fe.

Smith, a Del Mar resident, is a former special education teacher and school administrator.

In San Dieguito Union High School District’s Area 5, a tight race unfolded between Phan Anderson and the incumbent trustee Julie Bronstein. With the early returns, Anderson has the lead to represent Area 5, which includes the communities of Pacific Highlands Ranch and Carmel Valley.

Anderson, a parent and immigrant from Vietnam, worked as a private-sector software engineer for 15 years. She is looking to unseat Bronstein, who was appointed to the board last year. Bronstein is also a San Dieguito parent and managing executive director of development in health sciences at UC San Diego.

In Area 1, which represents Encinitas, Rimga Viskanta has a large lead over David Carattini.

This election was Solana Beach School District’s first since transitioning to trustee areas from at-large elections. The incumbent Gaylin Allbaugh has an edge over Chuck Ringer in the early results in Area 4, which includes Pacific Highlands Ranch and portions of Carmel Valley and Rancho Santa Fe.

In Area 1, which represents Solana Beach, the incumbent Debra Schade is poised to win with a sizable lead over challenger Aubrey Huff.

For all results, go to sandiegouniontribune.com, sdvote.com and see below: