Rancho Santa Fe Garden Club now accepting grant funding applications from community-based nonprofits

The Rancho Santa Fe Garden Club (RSFGC) invites neighborhood community-based, nonprofit (501c3) organizations located in San Diego County to submit a Request for Proposal (RFP) for grant funding. Projects requesting funding must address initiatives that further the mission of the RSFGC and enhance the development of charitable horticulture, botany, farming, and conservation activities.

Grant applicants may request up to $10,000 for their proposed use. Applications and instructions for completing the application and submitting it for consideration can be obtained by emailing Club Administrator Natalie Kaczur at natalie@rsfgardenclub.org. The deadline to submit applications is Friday, Dec. 9, 2022.

“We are so excited to once again be able to support local schools, religious organizations of all denominations, and other charitable groups with their community projects. The Rancho Santa Fe Garden Club plans to give away approximately $120,000 this year to worthy San Diego organizations.” said RSFGC President Steven Winters.

Grant applicant’s projects must serve a community need, be technically and economically feasible, ensure that all those actively involved in the project will benefit from the results, and foster self-sufficiency.

For any questions, contact Kaczur at natalie@rsfgardenclub.org or at 858-951-1885.

The RSF Garden Club is a 501c3 nonprofit organization serving the Rancho Santa Fe and surrounding communities. The mission of the Rancho Santa Fe Garden Club is to further the development of charitable horticulture and conservation activities, both within and outside the community of Rancho Santa Fe.