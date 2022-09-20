Speed limits lowered on two Rancho Santa Fe roads

Last week the San Diego County Board of Supervisors voted to improve safety for local residents by reducing the speed limits on Calzada Del Bosque and Via de Fortuna in Rancho Santa Fe. The board approved the recommendations from the Traffic Advisory Committee during the supervisors’ Sept. 14 session.

The Traffic Advisory Committee was formed by the board of supervisors to review requests for regulatory traffic controls on the county-maintained road system. Traffic controls include suggested stop signs, speed limits and parking regulations.

Per the board’s action on Calzada del Bosque from Via de Santa Fe to Via de la Valle, the existing 50 MPH speed limit will be lowered to 45 MPH and certified for radar enforcement. On Calzada del Bosque between Via de la Valle to Linea del Cielo, the limit will be reduced from the existing 45 MPH to 40 MPH.

On Via de Fortuna, from El Camino del Norte to La Crescenta, the speed limit will be certified at 35 MPH. On the same street from La Crescenta to San Elijo, the speed limit will drop the existing 45 MPH speed limit to 35 MPH for radar enforcement.

“I think that’s great news for our community and we’ll continue to work with the board on looking at other roads and further reductions,” said Rancho Santa Fe Association Manager Christy Whalen at the board’s Sept. 19 meeting.