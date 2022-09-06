Advertisement
Share
News

Rancho Santa Fe Association unveils village street sign toppers

Rancho Santa Fe Association board members
Rancho Santa Fe Association board members Greg Gruzdowich, Dan Comstock, Phil Trubey, infrastructure committee member Mark Simpson, Lorraine Kent, Courtney LeBeau and Rick Sapp with RSF Association Manager Christy Whalen and the new sign topper.
(Karen Billing)
By Karen BillingStaff Writer 
Share

The Rancho Santa Fe Association hosted a quick ceremony at the corner of Avenida De Acacias and El Tordo on Aug. 30, to unveil its new sign toppers, the first of 23 that will be placed on street signs throughout the village.

The brown topper sits on top of the regular street sign, pronouncing “Historic Rancho Santa Fe” with the signature eucalyptus trees and the 1928 founding date.

The RSF Association’s Infrastructure Committee has been working on this potential branding project since 2019 as a way to celebrate and recognize Rancho Santa Fe’s special historic status. Approved by the board in January, the Association finally got the ok from county on Aug. 25.

The new street sign topper.
(Karen Billing)

“I think this is going to be fabulous once we get them all up in the next week,” said RSF Association Manager Christy Whalen “This is really going to brand and mark our community as a really special place.”

Depending on input from community, the toppers could roll out to other Rancho Santa Fe streets as well.

NewsLocal News

Become a press patron

Support local journalism

At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support the Rancho Santa Fe Review today.

More from this Author

More on the Subject

Advertisement