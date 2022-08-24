R. Roger Rowe starts the year with new middle school principal

Joel Spengler has been selected as the new middle school principal at R. Roger Rowe School.

Spengler comes to Rancho Santa Fe with experience as a teacher, math coach, math resource teacher, math consultant, assistant principal and principal in public schools in New York and California. He worked for two years as a principal in a traditional school setting and four years as a principal for the Juvenile Court and Community Schools program through the San Diego County Office of Education.

“Joel’s strengths are his knowledge of instruction and in the area of relationship building with teachers, students and parents,” said Rowe Superintendent Donna Tripi. “He has a background in restorative practices and their place in not only building community but also in the discipline process. He is committed to building community in our middle school and being a presence for students, a support for teachers and a resource for parents.”

