Ballots set for November school board elections

The Rancho Santa Fe School District will have a contested election this fall, with four candidates vying for two available seats on the board. Incumbents Jee Manghani and Kali Kim will be challenged by local business owner Paul Seitz and parent/business owner Christan Zarcu.

San Dieguito Union High School District

In San Dieguito’s Area 3, the ballot will include software engineer Daniel Hale, businesswoman Sheila King and education board member/parent Jane Lea Smith. Area 3 represents portions of Del Mar, Solana Beach, Rancho Santa Fe, Encinitas and Cardiff.

Following Mo Muir’s withdrawal of her candidacy, two candidates remain in Encinitas’ Area 1: businessman/dad/coach David Carattini and environmental policy analyst Rimga Viskanta.

In Area 5, which represents Carmel Valley and Pacific Highlands Ranch, there are three candidates: software engineer/parent Phan Anderson, incumbent Julie Bronstein and parent Georgia Ringler.

Solana Beach School District

This will be the Solana Beach School District’s first election to feature by-trustee areas rather than at-large voting. In Area 1 (Solana Beach) retired professional athlete Aubrey Huff will challenge the incumbent and vice president Debra Schade.

In Area 4, which represents portions of Carmel Valley and Pacific Highlands Ranch, incumbent Gaylin Allbaugh will run against Chuck Ringer, an engineering program manager. Current board President Vicki King is running unopposed in Area 3.

