USTA tennis tournament to return to RSF Tennis Club

The Rancho Santa Fe Tennis Club will again play host to a professional women’s tennis tournament with the Rancho Santa Fe Open.

The Open, a USTA women’s pro circuit event, will hit Rancho Santa Fe’s courts Oct. 3-9. The Rancho Santa Fe Association board approved the annual event at its Aug. 11 meeting.

RSF Tennis Club Manager John Chanfreau said the tournament will be similar to the 2021 event, jumping from a $60,000 to $80,000 prize with the potential to feature an even higher level of play.

“Our winner last year was #71 in the world and because there’s a WTA 500 the week after our USTA event, we’re looking to possibly have players that are top 50 in the world which would be a big deal for our community and for our tournament,” Chanfreau said. “It should be a great event and if everything goes well we’re hoping we have a nice net profit.”

The RSF Open “Opening Day” will be held on Friday, Sept. 30 at 5 p.m. The night will include an opening ceremony and sponsor recognition, pro doubles exhibition and appetizers and drinks with the community and incoming players.

Title and family sponsorships are available for the tournament. For more information, contact Stacey Lankford Pennington at stacey@slpurbanplanning.com