School board candidates begin filing for November election

The candidate filing period officially opened on July 18 for the November 2022 election. Several local school districts have multiple seats that will be up for election and candidates have until Aug. 12 to file and qualify for the ballot. The timeline is extended to Aug. 17 if no incumbents file.

In the Rancho Santa Fe School District, two trustee seats are up for election, those held by Jee Manghani and Kali Kim. Both incumbents are running (Manghani has already filed and qualified for the ballot) and parent Christian Zarcu has also pulled papers.

There are three seats available in the San Dieguito Union High School District, those held by Mo Muir (Area 1), Julie Bronstein (Area 5) and a vacancy in Area 3 following Melisse Mossy’s resignation. So far Daniel Hale, Sheila King and Jane Lea Smith have pulled papers to run in Area 3, which includes a portion of Rancho Santa Fe. Muir has filed for Area 1 along with challenger Rimga Viskanta, and the incumbent Bronstein and parent Phan Anderson have pulled for Area 5.

Solana Beach School District incumbents Debra Schade, Vicki King and Gaylin Allbaugh have all pulled papers to run in what will be the district’s first election with trustee areas. All three are so far unopposed. King’s trustee Area 3 and Allbaugh’s trustee Area 4 both include portions of Rancho Santa Fe.