Solana Beach School District office refresh nearly complete

A former Solana Beach School District warehouse has been reimagined and will serve as the new home of the maintenance and operations and child nutrition services offices this fall.

Located at the back of the district office campus along North Cedros Avenue, the design includes fiber cement siding in beachy hues, accent lighting and glazed storefront windows. Accent fencing and landscaping will be added to help soften the new facade.

The new “Building H” will include offices, open workspaces, a staff lounge, restrooms, book storage and a new walk-in cooler and freezer. Staff are expected to move into the new space in September, pending SDG&E upgrades along Cedros Avenue.

The $1.5 million project has been in the works since 2019, funded by a combination of district revenue sources for facilities improvements. No Measure JJ funds will be used.

The adjacent maintenance and operations barn, which got a fresh coat of paint and a new metal roof, will be used for storage when the project is completed.

