Rancho Santa Fe Tennis clubhouse to get an update

The RSF Tennis Club's clubhouse will get new furniture, lighting and other updates.
(Karen Billing)
By Karen BillingStaff Writer 
The Rancho Santa Fe Tennis Club is serving up clubhouse improvements for its membership.

At the July 7 meeting, the Rancho Santa Fe Association board approved an expenditure not to exceed $150,000 for a refresh that will include interior wood staining, updated lighting, new lounge furniture, and updated appliances and the resurfacing of countertops in the kitchen and grill.

The tennis club’s facilities include two clay courts, nine hard courts and four dedicated pickleball courts. In addition to the lounge and kitchen areas, the clubhouse also houses a pro shop.

