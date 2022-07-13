Officers elected for new RSF Association board

The new Rancho Santa Fe Association board members were seated and new officers elected at the July 7 meeting.

Phil Trubey, Scott Thurman and Courtney LeBeau joined the board after being elected last month and Dan Comstock was selected as the new board president by secret ballot.

Dan Comstock (Courtesy RSF Association)

Elected to the board in 2021, Comstock is a 9-year resident of the community who runs his own research and consulting business. He is a former member of the RSF Golf Club Board of Directors and father of three young children.

LeBeau, one of the newest board members and former RSF Tennis Club Board president, was selected as the new vice president. Rick Sapp, who has served on the board for six years, will continue on as treasurer.

At the short meeting, the board heard from the Santa Fe Irrigation District about drought restrictions, revisited a successful July 4 parade, and approved pre-liens, liens and other collection steps for 21 members who are delinquent in their assessments.

Looking ahead to the next meeting, two directors requested discussions on the Rancho Santa Fe Golf Club restaurant.

Director Greg Gruzdowich wanted the board to hear the Ocio Design Group project, which he said was prepared for review by the audit finance committee and the board in March and was pulled. The clubhouse renovation has been in the works for several years and Ocio was hired in 2021 to come up with design options for the restaurant.

Director Lorraine Kent said she would also like to have a board discussion on the shared cost agreement for the restaurant moving forward.

Due to schedule conflicts, the August board meeting was shifted from Aug. 4 to Aug. 11.

