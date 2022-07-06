Construction continues on Solana Santa Fe School modernization

As soon as school let out for the summer, work began on the next phase of Solana Santa Fe School’s modernization project.

The Rancho Santa Fe school’s front entrance is getting a whole new look at the main building on El Apajo. Inside, there will be upgrades to the administrative office, kitchen, staff workroom and lounge areas. The kitchen improvements will increase efficiency for the outdoor dining area that serves students—there will also be an additional lunch shelter.

The new building will be ready for the first date of the 2022-23 school year in August.

Construction crews are preparing the site for a new two-story classroom building that is expected to be complete after winter break.

(Courtesy SBSD)

The school’s modular classrooms have been removed to make way for an expanded kindergarten playground featuring new play structures and security fencing. This summer, construction crews are also laying the groundwork for the school’s new two-story classroom building that will start going up later this year. The eight-classroom building is expected to be complete after winter break.

Work has already been completed on a new parking lot and retaining wall on the north side of the campus. On the south side of the campus bordering San Dieguito Road, the drainage culvert will be paved over and a parking lot overhaul aims to provide more room for pick up and drop off and improve traffic flow.

The $26 million project is funded by Measure JJ, the general obligation bond approved by voters in 2016, as well as Community Facilities District funds from The Crosby and Pacific Highlands Ranch area.

The Solana Santa Fe refresh is expected to be fully complete in April 2023.

