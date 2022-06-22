Rancho Santa Fe Patrol cars to get modern update

The Rancho Santa Fe Patrol cars are getting a new look.

The RSF Patrol acts as a security service for Covenant residents, working closely with the San Diego Sheriff’s Department and the California Highway Patrol. Rancho Santa Fe Association Manager Christy Whalen said the Patrol’s existing cars were due for an upgrade as the fleet is reminiscent of the 1980s TV show “Hill Street Blues” or 1990s “NYPD Blue” with blue striping and dated lettering.

The Rancho Santa Fe Association was aiming for something more modern and the resulting design is a “nice and clean” look with black and gold and the RSF Patrol emblem.

For the design, the RSF Association worked with the same local firm that created the new “Historic Rancho Santa Fe” street sign toppers that will soon be installed on village streets.

The Patrol’s new look will be rolled out with two new vehicles recently purchased by the RSF Association and will then appear on the rest of the fleet: ”I think it looks as good as our community looks,” Whalen said.

