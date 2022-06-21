Santa Fe Irrigation District sets additional drought restrictions

The Santa Fe Irrigation District has adopted its Drought Response Level 2 reduction actions in order to meet state guidelines for water conservation. The board made its decision at the June 16 meeting.

“Drought and water-use efficiency are a way of life for all Californians and our local communities,” said Michael Hogan, SFID board president in a news release. “We appreciate everything our customers have done this year and in years past to eliminate water waste, but record-breaking dry conditions necessitate additional action. I understand that many of our customers are as efficient as possible, and we need you to continue that practice.”

The Level 2 restrictions include

• Irrigation of residential, commercial, nursery and grower’s products before 10 a.m. or after 6 p.m. only.

• No watering of paved surfaces except when necessary for safety or sanitation hazards.

• Water waste from inefficient landscape irrigation such as runoff, overspray, etc. is prohibited.

• Vehicles should be washed using a bucket and positive shutoff nozzle, mobile high pressure/low volume wash system or at a commercial site that re-circulates water on-site.

• Leaks should be repaired within five days of notification by the district.

Additionally, the State Water Resources Control Board has issued a prohibition on watering “non-functional” turf by governments, commercial and industrial users, such as along highway medians and in business parks. The rule doesn’t apply to golf courses, sports fields or lawns used for civic activities. It also doesn’t impact the use of recycled water.

SFID can provide rebates, resources and education for customers who could use some help increasing their water-use efficiency.

“Education and outreach will be our focus as we navigate this drought and the upcoming fire season,” Hogan said.

Rebates are available for efficient sprinkler nozzles, weather-based irrigation controllers, toilets and turf removal, and replacement with water-efficient landscaping. Customers can also sign up for the SFID water use portal and track their water use and set notifications and alerts for leaks. All information is available at sfidwater.org.