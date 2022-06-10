Local students win college-sponsored National Merit Scholarships

Nearly a dozen San Diego County high school students have been awarded scholarships sponsored by colleges and universities through the National Merit Scholarship Program.

Officials chose more than 2,600 scholarship winners nationwide and roughly 130 in California from among the finalists in the 2022 National Merit Scholarship Program who plan to attend their college or university. The awards provide from $500 to $2,000 annually for up to four years of undergraduate study.

Earlier this year, winners of corporate-sponsored Merit Scholarship awards and National Merit $2500 Scholarships were announced. A fourth group will be announced in July, bringing the total number of college-sponsored Merit Scholarship recipients in the 2022 competition to about 4,000.

In San Diego County, winners are:

National Merit University of Southern California scholarship: Alex Y. Zhang, Carlsbad, San Dieguito Academy; Yumei Shi, Del Mar, The Bishop’s School; Kimberly Ann Maynard, San Diego, Canyon Crest Academy

National Merit University of South Florida scholarship: Adam E. Major, Poway, Poway High School

National Merit Texas A&M University scholarship: Madeleine Boedeker, San Diego, Del Norte High School

National Merit Lawrence University scholarship: Ella M. Dorsey, San Diego, Interlochen Arts Academy

National Merit Herbert A. Templeton scholarship: Tamsin E. Hardy, San Diego, Francis W. Parker School

National Merit University of Alabama scholarship: Amanda L. Phillip, San Diego, Horizon Prep

National Merit Emory University scholarship: Linxi Wang, San Diego, Canyon Crest Academy

National Merit University of Iowa scholarship: James Lucas Wiese Ibarra, San Diego, University City High School

National Merit University of Texas at Dallas: Anirudh Yadavalli, San Diego, Mira Mesa High School