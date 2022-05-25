Torrey Pines High School student killed in fiery Carmel Valley crash

(File photo)

A 17-year-old boy was killed Tuesday afternoon, May 24, in a fiery single-vehicle crash near Torrey Pines High School, San Diego police said.

The crash occurred about 3:05 p.m. on Carmel Canyon Road near Del Mar Heights Road, a few blocks east of the high school campus in Carmel Valley, where the boy was a student, according to San Diego Police and the San Dieguito Union High School District.

The boy, who was alone in the silver Lexus RX, was headed east when, for unknown reasons, he lost control of the SUV, jumped a curb and struck a tree, San Diego Police Officer John Buttle said. The vehicle burst into flames with the boy trapped inside and he died at the scene.

The San Dieguito Union High School District issued a statement Wednesday, May 25, mourning the loss of the student. Authorities did not release his name.

“Our school support staff and counselors will be available to provide support for students and families, and our deepest sympathies go out to the family, friends, teachers and classmates that are dealing with this unexpected loss,” the district said.

Police initially said the victim was a passenger in the vehicle, though a San Diego Fire-Rescue Department official said he was the lone occupant. Police later confirmed there were no other victims.

The San Diego Police Department’s traffic unit was investigating the crash.

Staff reporter David Hernandez contributed to this report.