Man killed by falling tree near Lake Hodges in apparent work accident

Deadly incident occurred about 4:20 p.m. on Thorn Lane in neighborhood along western shoreline of Lake Hodges

By Alex Riggins
San Diego Union-Tribune
NORTH COUNTY — 

A man was killed by a falling tree, possibly while it was being trimmed or cut down, on Friday afternoon near Lake Hodges, authorities said.

The deadly incident occurred about 4:20 p.m. on Thorn Lane, a short residential street between Lake Drive and Del Dios Road along the western shoreline of Lake Hodges, San Diego sheriff’s Lt. Ryan Wisniewski said.

Authorities believe workers were trimming or cutting down a tree when the tree, or a part of it, fell on a man, Wisniewski said. Deputies and paramedics responded, but the man died at the scene.

Wisniewski said the California Division of Occupational Safety and Health — Cal/OSHA — would be handling the investigation along with the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office.

No other information about the incident or the victim was immediately available.

Alex Riggins

Alex Riggins came to The San Diego Union-Tribune in 2018 from City News Service. He previously worked in Idaho for the Times-News. The Idaho Press Club named him Rookie of the Year in 2015. He is a La Mesa native and proud Helix Highlander, Grossmont Griffin and San Diego State Aztec.

