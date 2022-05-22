Man killed by falling tree near Lake Hodges in apparent work accident

A man was killed by a falling tree, possibly while it was being trimmed or cut down, on Friday afternoon near Lake Hodges, authorities said.

The deadly incident occurred about 4:20 p.m. on Thorn Lane, a short residential street between Lake Drive and Del Dios Road along the western shoreline of Lake Hodges, San Diego sheriff’s Lt. Ryan Wisniewski said.

Authorities believe workers were trimming or cutting down a tree when the tree, or a part of it, fell on a man, Wisniewski said. Deputies and paramedics responded, but the man died at the scene.

Wisniewski said the California Division of Occupational Safety and Health — Cal/OSHA — would be handling the investigation along with the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office.

No other information about the incident or the victim was immediately available.