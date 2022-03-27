FBI’s newest special agent in charge is San Diego native

The FBI has called Stacey Moy, a San Diego native and Navy veteran, back home as the local field office’s newest special agent in charge, Director Christopher Wray announced Friday, March 25.

Moy, a 1994 graduate of Torrey Pines High School in Carmel Valley, comes from a post in Washington, D.C., where he most recently served as the special agent in charge of the Intelligence and Incident Response Division.

He replaces Suzanne Turner, who left San Diego earlier this year to become the assistant director of the Inspection Division at FBI headquarters.

Moy first joined the agency in 2004, applying through the San Diego office. He spent much of his career in Washington — first working counterintelligence and espionage cases, including penetrations into U.S. spy networks and media leaks, and later as a counterintelligence supervisory special agent at FBI Headquarters.

In 2011 he was promoted to supervisor of a counterproliferation squad in Oakland, investigating threats related to sensitive technologies that could be dangerous if they fell into the wrong hands. He became unit chief of the Counterproliferation Center at Headquarters three years later, then assistant section chief.

Moy went back to San Francisco in 2016 as the assistant special agent in charge of the criminal branch. He was promoted in 2017 to section chief in the Counterintelligence Division and then to deputy assistant director in 2019.

In 2020, Moy was named special agent in charge of the Counterintelligence Division in the Washington Field Office, and later shifted to head of the office’s Intelligence and Incident Response Division.

Before joining the FBI, Moy graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy and was a commissioned officer in the Navy, serving at one point as an instructor at the Naval Special Warfare Center on Coronado.

He earned a master’s degree in national security and strategic studies from the U.S. Naval War College and was a senior executive fellow at Harvard’s John F. Kennedy School of Government for Executive Education.