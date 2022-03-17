Candidates set in 2022 RSF Association board election

The nominating window in the 2022 Rancho Santa Fe Association board elections closed on March 11, resulting in five candidates vying for the three available seats up for election.

Candidates for the spring election include incumbent Laurel Lemari´é, Courtney LeBeau, Scott Thurman, Paul Seitz and Phil Trubey.

The board’s annual meeting is set for May 12 where residents will be able to hear from the candidates before ballots are mailed. Ballots will be due on June 13.

RSF Association President Bill Weber and Vice President Bill Strong will be leaving the board as their terms expire.