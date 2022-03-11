Laurels for Leaders luncheon honors student body presidents
Nearly 100 high school student body presidents were honored recently at the 65th annual Washington-Lincoln Laurels for Leaders luncheon, held at San Diego State University.
The students, all seniors from San Diego County schools , were honored for their work to boost morale and engagement at their schools.
The luncheon gave the Associated Student Body (ASB) presidents a chance to network with each other, and with community and business leaders. Each student received a check for $300 and a certificate from Washington-Lincoln Laurels for Leaders. A local nonprofit, it was started in 1957 to honor and recognize the ASB presidents.
“Laurels for Leaders was a special experience, and it was nice to be recognized for the work I do,” said Mattie Wilson, ASB president at Clairemont High School, in a statement. “The workshops were beneficial, and I enjoyed collaborating and exchanging ideas with fellow ASB presidents.”
Emily Schmierer, ASB president at Fallbrook High School, said she especially enjoyed the event “because I was surrounded by people who made me want to work harder for my school.”
Michael Brunker, a leader in business, nonprofit, and youth development, spoke at the luncheon. The annual event also included workshops on leadership and financial education. Visit laurelsforleaders.org.
This year’s honorees are:
Cameron La Marca, Academy of Our Lady of Peace; Sean Lu, Army and Navy Academy; Jasmine Huerta, Bonita Vista High School; Milana Collier, Bonsall High School; Amanda Chen, Canyon Crest Academy; Karissa Andrade, Canyon Hills High School (formerly Serra High); Olivia Lewis, Carlsbad High School; Angelica Villarreal, Castle Park High School; Emily Abts, Cathedral Catholic High School; Ashley Farfan, Chula Vista High School; Mattie Wilson, Clairemont High School; Declan Dineen, Coronado High School; Jada Toeuk, Crawford High School; Jesse Mendez, Crawford High School;
Devyn Bolger, Del Lago Academy; Lucia Cavallini, East Village Middle College High; Bethany Kim, Eastlake High School; Marlid Medina, El Cajon Valley High School; Faith Langteau, El Capitan High School; Isabella Moreno, Escondido Charter High School; Austin Todd, Escondido High School; Emily Schmierer, Fallbrook High School; Lucas Bernicker, Francis W. Parker School; Liam Villegas, Garfield High School; Emmery Pot, Gompers Preparatory Academy; Danita Nagara, Granite Hills High School; Laila Aleman, Grossmont High School;
Owen Dahlkamp, Helix Charter High School; Savannah Mcdade, Henry High School; Victoria Daniels, Hilltop High School; Yareli Arribeno, Hoover High School; Devin Green, IDEA Center; Anna Zeldin, iHigh Virtual Academy; Jessica Bakken, Julian High School; Kara Templin, Kearny High School; Charlotte Gayner, La Jolla High School; Alexa Schroeder, Liberty Charter High School; T’Ari Jones, Lincoln High School;
Hadassa Bahena, Madison High School; Melissa Marentes, Mar Vista High School; Melissa Esparza, Mater Dei Catholic School; Sophia Maristela, Mira Mesa High School; Angelina Rosete, Mission Bay High School; Isabella Counts, Mission Hills High School; Malea Van Brocklin, Mission Vista High School; Michael Guerrero Beltran, Monte Vista High School; Rian Fernandez, Montgomery High School; Trinity Watkins, Morse High School; Maria Sanchez, Mount Miguel High School; Mia Estrada, Mountain Empire High School; Charlie Hicok, Mt. Carmel High School; Matthew Steel, Mt. Everest Academy;
Jessica Rubio, Olympian High School; Cassidy Miller, Orange Glen High School; Melaniegrace McInnis, Otay Ranch High School; Michelle Perez, Palomar High School; Ella Sykes, Point Loma High School; Sophia Chittle, Poway High School; Joanna Mateo, Preuss School, UCSD; Ryan Kaufman, Ramona High School; Maddie Engblom, Rancho Bernardo High School; Shyla Buckhouse, Rancho Buena Vista High; Brooke DeGraan, Sage Creek High School; Ralph Tyrell III, San Diego Academy; Aries Cole, San Diego High School; Vanessa Castro, San Diego MET; Ethan Fitzgerald, San Dieguito Academy; Kellen Bynes, San Marcos High School; Remy Corbin, San Marcos High School; Trinity Rivera, San Pasqual High School; Vince Alihan, San Ysidro High School;
Ella Alford, Santa Fe Christian Upper School; Riley Rogers, Santana High School; Tyler Remillo, School of Creative and Performing Arts; Julianne Sue, Scripps Ranch High School; Metztli Carbajal, Southwest High School; Lucas Wurst, St. Augustine High School; Yasmine Duenas, Steele Canyon High School; Sebastian Pineda, Sweetwater High School; Hunter Kates, The Bishop’s School; Ashley Cote, Tri-City Christian Schools; Mattie Budd, Twain High School; Rachael Schneider, University City High School; Domunik Shamoun, Valhalla High School; Jan Vargas, Victory Christian Academy; Aidan Fogel, Vista High School; Gavin Williams, West Hills High School.
