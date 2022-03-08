Four candidates vying for interim sheriff’s job in San Diego County

Four people are vying to become San Diego County’s interim sheriff, a job opening left by last month’s early retirement of former Sheriff Bill Gore.

The window to apply for the interim job closed Friday. None of the four candidates have said they intend to run for the full four-year term in the upcoming election.

The applicants are Michael Barletta, Edwin Brock, Anthony Ray and Hank Turner.

Ray and Turner are current members of the Sheriff’s Department’s command staff. Ray is an assistant sheriff overseeing courts and human resources. Turner is a commander with the Courts Bureau.

Barletta and Brock were previously with the department. Barletta retired as a commander, and is currently an instructor and consultant.

Brock, who led the San Marcos station and retired as a lieutenant, is now the chief of police in Arvin, a city outside Bakersfield.

The applications filled out by the four candidates are posted on the county’s website.

On March 15, the Board of Supervisors is slated to publicly interview candidates for the job. The board will make a selection March 22. The interim sheriff will be sworn in on April 5 and hold the job until the term ends in January 2023.

Until an interim sheriff is selected, Acting Sheriff Kelly Martinez is at the helm. Once an interim is selected, Martinez will return to her job as undersheriff.

Board Chair Nathan Fletcher said last month that he preferred not to tap an interim sheriff who was also seeking election for the job.

The primary election on June 7 will mark the first time in more than 30 years that an incumbent sheriff is not on the ballot.

At least four candidates have emerged so far in the sheriff’s race: Martinez, former sheriff’s Cmdr. Dave Myers, Assistant San Diego City Attorney John Hemmerling, and sheriff’s Deputy Ken Newsom. None of them applied for the interim job.