RSF Association names new assistant manager, patrol chief

The Rancho Santa Fe Association has found replacements for two leadership positions left vacant after the retirements of two long-serving employees. Dominique Albrecht has been selected as the new assistant manager and interim Rancho Santa Fe Patrol Chief Mike Scaramella,has been officially awarded the permanent title.

Dominique Albrecht, new RSF Association assistant manager. (Courtesy)

Albrecht comes to the Association as the former assistant city manager for the City of Coronado. Her first day on the job will be Feb. 22.

“We are excited to welcome Dominique to the Rancho Santa Fe Association and are fortunate to have such a well-qualified professional join our team,” said RSF Association Manager Christy Whalen in a news release. “The Ranch and its members will benefit from Dominique’s extensive experience, her enthusiasm for community engagement, and her commitment to serving our community.”

Albrecht worked for the City of Coronado for five years, overseeing major programs, complex projects and day-to-day management of the city manager’s office. She also held positions at the County of San Diego Housing and Community Development Services, Helix Electric, the University of California San Diego Office of Operational

Strategic Initiatives, and a U.S. Senate commission.

New RSF Patrol Chief Mike Scaramella (Courtesy)

Scaramella has been serving in the interim role after Chief Matt Wellhouser retired last year after 41 years on the job.

Scaramella has been with the Association since 2016, serving in a leadership role as patrol sergeant. Prior to joining the staff, he led an investigative services firm and provided support to the Association for 20 years. His experience also includes a career as a senior patrol officer for the Oceanside and Carlsbad police departments.

“Chief Scaramella brings continuity, experience in the Ranch, and a deep knowledge of our unique community. He is known among members and staff for his professionalism, investigative expertise and communications skills,” Whalen said. “Our members can rest assured that our community is in good hands under the leadership of Chief Scaramella.”

Scaramella will supervise eight officers and two sergeants who provide 24-hour armed security services to the Rancho Santa Fe Association and its members.

