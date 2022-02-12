SBSD Assistant Superintendent Sabrina Lee named ACSA Region 18 Administrator of the Year

The Solana Beach School District (SBSD) recently announced that Sabrina Lee, assistant superintendent, Instructional Services, has been named Administrator of the Year, Curriculum and Instruction, by the Association of California School Administrators, Region 18.

Sabrina Lee

(Courtesy Solana Beach School District



)

Lee, who has served in this position since 2015, is well-respected for her integrity, thoughtfulness, and vision by the Solana Beach School District community, according to a SBSD news release.

“For Ms. Lee, the success of all students begins with a child-centered approach, reflected in SBSD’s shared vision ‘Inspiring wonder and discovery in life and learning,’ and mission ‘Where learners find their voice, share their gifts, and advance the world,’” commented SBSD Board President Vicki King in the news release.

Faced with the enormous challenges of educating children in pandemic times, Lee was instrumental in reinventing SBSD’s instructional model, providing safe options for students in either in-person or hybrid models, or in online learning through ImmersiveEDU. She also established SBSD’s district and school site equity teams to provide all students safe spaces to learn and flourish, and expanded opportunities for social-emotional learning within the instructional program.

Lee will be recognized at the ACSA Region 18 and San Diego County School Boards Association “Honoring Our Own” Awards celebration on May 7, 2022.

SBSD Superintendent Jodee Brentlinger said in the news release, “I congratulate Sabrina Lee for this well-deserved recognition. Ms. Lee exemplifies a commitment to excellence, compassion, and empathy that radiates through every interaction she has with all educational partners: fellow administrators, school board members, families, teachers, staff, parents, and, most of all, students.”