Congressman Levin names Rancho Santa Fe brothers ‘Constituents of the Month’

U.S. Representative Mike Levin recognized Rancho Santa Fe brothers Jaiden, Keanu, and Milaan Seeliger, the creators of the nonprofit Tech-Angels, as his January Constituents of the Month.

Levin honored the Seeliger brothers work with their nonprofit Tech-Angels, which formed to help fill the missing void of seeing loved ones in person during the pandemic. The Tech-Angels collect gently used cell phones, iPads and tablets to give to elderly people in nursing homes so they can stay connected.

The boys were inspired to act after their 97-year-old great-grandmother broke her leg and had to move to a nursing home in New York. They realized how fortunate they were to be able to see and speak with her on FaceTime on a regular basis but knew many others may not have the same opportunity.

With Tech-Angels, participants not only receive a device to contact their loved ones, but also instructions on how to do it. The brothers also focused their efforts on the veteran community, feeling that veterans have done so much for our country and communities, that this access and service was the least they could for them.

Levin read a statement into the Congressional Record honoring the Seelinger brothers.

“For their ingenuity, kindness, and big hearts, I’m proud to honor Jaiden, Keanu, and Milaan as my January Constituents of the Month,” Levin said. “Having young people in the district so encouraged to help their neighbors and those in need are the perfect example of how California’s 49th Congressional District is so incredibly special. I am grateful for their generosity and bright smiles that ensure our community grows stronger every day.”

To learn more about Tech-Angels visit tech-angels.org