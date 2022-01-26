Seat opens up on Santa Fe Irrigation District board

The Santa Fe Irrigation District is seeking a new local board representative after Division 1 Director Frank Creede resigned effective Dec. 31 due to a move out of state.

The vacancy will be filled by an appointment process and the new board director will serve until December 2022, after an election is held in November 2022 to complete the remaining two years of Creede’s term.

The board will interview candidates and select a new director at its Feb. 17 meeting.

Creede, a Rancho Santa Fe resident, was appointed by the San Diego County Board of Supervisors in July 2020 after the SFID board was unable to make an appointment to fill the Division 1 seat following Ken Dunford’s resignation. Creede was then elected to his seat in November 2020.

SFID is currently under the process of updating its district voting map but the Division 1 election will take place under the current boundaries—the other three seats up for election will be under the revised district map.

Candidates must live within the Division 1 boundaries which currently includes the western portions of Rancho Santa Fe and an eastern portion of Solana Beach. Those who are interested must submit a letter of interest to the district by Feb. 8 via email to generalmanager@sfidwater.org or through the mail to P.O. Box 409, Rancho Santa Fe, CA 92067 to the attention of General Manager Albert Lau.

Additional information, including a map and description of Division 1 can be found at sfidwater.org.

This will be the SFID’s third appointment process since May 2020—Sandra Johnson was appointed to fill the District 3 seat left vacant by Marlene King’s resignation in January 2021.

