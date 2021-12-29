Santa Fe Irrigation District earns budget award

For the 14th consecutive year, the Santa Fe Irrigation District received the Distinguished Budget Presentation Award for its fiscal year 2022 budget. The award is presented by the Government Financial Officers Association (GFOA), an organization representing government finance officers dedicated to advancing excellence in public finance.

“A strong financial standing is critical to our operations and demonstrates not only our commitment to our community but also the vision and values of the organization,” said SFID Board President Michael Hogan in a news release. “Recognition by the GFOA is an honor and the decisions of our Board and staff to responsibly manage our finances and consider sustainable investments will benefit our ratepayers for years to come.”

The award reflects the SFID board and staff’s commitment to meet the highest principles of governmental budgeting and specific guidelines of the GFOA. The guidelines are designed to assess how well an entity’s budget serves as a policy document, a financial plan, an operations guide and a communications device.

SFID’s budget document is compiled annually starting in the winter with approval by the board in June with several opportunities for public review. SFID staff has already begun the budget review process for the next fiscal year, taking into account current drought conditions and inflationary pressures.

