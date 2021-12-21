Jee Manghani named new RSF School board president

Jee Manghani was selected as the new president of the Rancho Santa Fe School District board Dec. 16. Manghani was elected to the board in 2018 and served this last year as vice president.

Jee Manghani (Jon Clark)

“He is probably the most level-headed and listens to everyone’s point of view,” said outgoing president Kali Kim, who made the nomination. “I’m looking forward to him leading us in the next year.”

The vote for Manghani was 4-0, with Rose Rohatgi absent.

In the organizational meeting, Trustee John Tree nominated Rose Rohatgi for vice president but the motion failed 2-2. Kim nominated Annette Ross which passed 4-0. Kim was voted the new clerk.

“I’d like to congratulate our new board officers,” said Rohatgi in a statement after the meeting. “I support the board goals and look forward to working together with the entire board and our superintendent.”

Also, as part of their organizational duties, the board approved shifting meeting times back to alternating between from 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. rather than the 7 p.m. start time that was approved last year. Monthly Thursday meetings will be held at 5 p.m. and Fridays at 8:30 a.m., except for the July meeting which will be held on a Thursday morning. The next board meeting will be Thursday, Jan. 13 at 5 p.m.