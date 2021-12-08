RSF Golf Club taps new general manager

The Rancho Santa Fe Association has hired Todd Huizinga as the new general manager of the Rancho Santa Fe Golf Club. Huizinga will take on his new role starting Jan. 1, 2022.

Todd Huizinga, the new general manager of the RSF Golf Club. (Courtesy RSF Association)

The golf club had been looking for new leadership since February when Brad Shupe accepted a new position at Sherwood Country Club in Thousand Oaks—Shanon McCarthy, director of memberships and communications, took over as interim general manager.

“After an extensive and deliberate search for our new general manager, we are so pleased to have Mr. Huizinga join RSFGC as general manager,” said Blair Nicholas, golf club board of governors president in a release. “Mr. Huizinga will bring a high level of experience, leadership, and professionalism to usher us even closer to our mission and vision of becoming one of the finest golf clubs in America.”

Huizinga has nearly 30 years of private club operational experience, serving as general manager, chief operating officer, director of club and golf operations, and head golf professional. He has served in leadership roles The Vaquero Club, The Club at Boot Ranch, The Stone Canyon Club and The Pine Canyon Club.

Huizinga brings extensive experience in strategic planning, budget planning and project management, including overseeing the completion of clubhouse and golf course renovation projects at The Vaquero Club.

The Association is currently in the process of exploring a renovation of the club restaurant. In May, the Association and golf club committed $80,000 toward refining design plans for the restaurant refresh, working toward the RSF Association board’s goal of serving more non-golf club members and creating a central gathering place.

“We are fortunate to have found such a qualified and experienced professional to lead the golf club,” said RSF Association Manager Christy Whalen at the Dec. 2 board meeting. “The golf course and our community restaurant are the centerpiece of the Ranch, and our aim is to consistently deliver exceptional experiences for our members.”

