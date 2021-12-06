Swastikas found graffitied on Torrey Pines campus

Two large swastikas were found graffitied on the walls of the boys bathroom at Torrey Pines High School on Friday, Dec. 3. The incident came barely two weeks after the San Dieguito Union High School District board passed a resolution denouncing the rise in antisemitic rhetoric and hate-motivated crimes and incidents against students and members of the Jewish community the district serves.

According to San Dieguito Union High School District Superintendent Cheryl James Ward, the district filed a report of a hate crime with the San Diego Police Department.

“There is NO tolerance for hate in any form,” Ward wrote in a message to families.

In addition to filing the police report, the district has contacted the Anti-Defamation League and the San Diego County Office of Education to assist with training for both staff and students. Additionally, Ward said she would be meeting with district administration teams to develop a long-term plan to address the issues facing their schools.

“It has been a rough week with all that is happening in our nation and to our children. Additionally, all of us have had to endure the pandemic, and it has certainly taken its toll. Therefore, now more than ever it’s important for us to show empathy, compassion and love for one another,” Ward wrote in her message to families. “That is truly our only path forward. Please join me in making a commitment to being allies for each other. We must be one family. We must stand together to ensure that all students feel safe and loved going to school.

On Dec. 3, the Anti-Defamation League of San Diego also released a statement condemning the act of antisemitism.

“It is deeply disturbing that a public high school was targeted with hateful antisemitic graffiti, which is especially painful during Hanukkah, the Jewish Festival of Lights,” said Tammy Gillies, the regional director of ADL San Diego. “Indeed the swastika continues to serve as one of the most significant and notorious symbols of hate, antisemitism and white supremacy today. This type of hateful behavior will not be tolerated in our community. All students deserve to learn in an environment free of intimidation and intolerance.”

San Dieguito students, parents, staff and the community can report suspicious and/or illegal activities including bullying, drugs, weapons, theft or other crimes in the school environment anonymously by contacting the We Tip Hotline, (800)78-CRIME (800-782-7463) or by going to the We Tip website to file a report at wetip.com

