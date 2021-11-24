Solana Santa Fe remodel costs increase, timeline extended

The original $21 million price tag for the Solana Santa Fe School modernization project has gone up $5 million over the last year. The timeline for the Rancho Santa Fe school’s completion has also been extended, from December 2022 to April 2023.

“Due to the pandemic labor and supply shortages, we have seen an increase in the budget,” reported Solana Beach School District Superintendent Jodee Brentlinger at the board’s Nov. 18 meeting, recommending the budget increase to continue moving the project forward.

The guaranteed maximum price is now $26,049,000 and the increased price will be offset by community facilities district (CFD) funds and bond monies returned from the Solana Vista rebuild project.

The majority of funds, $11.6 million, will come from Measure JJ funding with $9.6 from the Crosby Community Facilities District (CFD) and $3 million from the Pacific Highlands Ranch area CFD, which includes neighborhoods that have students attending Solana Santa Fe. Additional funding will also come from the state building program.

The most visible part of the modernization project right now is the retaining wall, near what will be a new parking lot on the north side of campus. The project includes the construction of a new two-story classroom building, a refresh of the administration building and school entrance, a larger food service area and new lunch shelters, and an expansion of the south parking lot, paving over the existing large drainage culvert.

The parking lot improvements aim to help improve the traffic flow into and out of the school on El Apajo.

