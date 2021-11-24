Local investors acquire Rancho Santa Fe village building

Cushman & Wakefield has brokered the sale of a freestanding commercial/retail property located in the heart of the Rancho Santa Fe village. The property, located at 6015 Paseo Delicias on the corner of Via De Santa Fe, sold for $5.6 million to undisclosed local investors, according to a news release.

Peter Curry, Brooks Campbell and Kevin Cuff of Cushman & Wakefield’s Private Capital Group in San Diego represented the seller, Francisco Family Partnership, which had owned the property for the last 83 years.

“This is an iconic, generational asset that presented a very rare acquisition opportunity,” said Curry, managing director, in the news release. “The buyers were attracted to this unique property due to its location on the most prominent corner in downtown Rancho Santa Fe.”

Formerly the Coldwell Banker offices, the building is currently vacant.