RSF Association approves sidewalk improvements

The RSF Association has approved sidewalk improvements near R. Roger Rowe School.
(Karen Billing)
By Karen BillingStaff Writer 
The Rancho Santa Fe Association is taking steps toward making walking in the village a better and safer experience. At its Nov. 4 meeting, the Association board approved sidewalk improvements on Avenida De Acacias in front of R. Roger Rowe School and on the north side of La Granada between Acacias and El Tordo, where the existing path often forces pedestrians into the street.

Danny Lines, infrastructure manager, said the work to remove and replace the sidewalks is not to exceed $6,000. RSF Association Director Greg Gruzdowich said this was a good example of a visible infrastructure project that the community will benefit from.

