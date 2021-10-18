Longtime San Dieguito employee Joann Schultz retires

Joann Schultz, San Dieguito Union High School District’s executive assistant to the superintendent, has retired after 36 years serving the district.

Joann Schultz (Courtesy)

Schultz, known to most as just “Jo”, was behind the scenes and under the radar but played a pivotal role in keeping the district running. At the Oct. 14 board meeting, the board and staff showered Shultz with gratitude and goodbyes.

“Jo is the heart and soul of our district,” said SDUHSD Trustee Katrina Young.

“I cannot imagine how many balls are in the air and plates are spinning at the same time, in a role where perfection is expected,” Trustee Michael Allman told Schultz. “You’ve proven that you’ve managed that, in an excellent way.”

Schultz was hired in 1985 as a school office clerk in the special projects department after subbing for a year. She also taught a word processing course for the district in the evenings for seven years.

Prior to being selected as executive assistant to the superintendent in 2013, she worked for 20 years in the business services department. In her role as executive assistant, she worked with superintendents Rick Schmitt, Eric Dill, Robert Haley and two interim superintendents.

“I survived because of you,” admitted Interim Superintendent Lucile Lynch, who said she relied heavily on Schultz’s knowledge and years of experience in the district.

During her time she saw the district grow from 5,000 to over 13,000 students. She saw Diegueno Middle School, La Costa Canyon, Carmel Valley Middle School and Canyon Crest Academy schools through construction and opening, as well as the reopening of San Dieguito Academy and the completion of many Prop AA modernization projects.

“San Dieguito will always have a special place in my heart,” Schultz said. “Not only have I worked in the district for 36 years but my mom and both of my sons attended district schools.”

The board and staff thanked Schultz for her dedication, working long nights and weekends, wealth of historical knowledge, her calm and professional demeanor, and for giving great hugs. Administrative secretary Cindy Skeber, who worked closely with Schultz for 20 years said Schultz was “the sister I never had” in a tearful tribute.

“Thirty-six years flew by and it has been my privilege to serve this district,” Schultz said through a few tears of her own. “I’ve made many friends, lifelong friends. It has been a wonderful career. I appreciate all the support I received and I hope the best for this district.”

