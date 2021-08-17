Solana Beach Schools superintendent receives salary increase

Solana Beach School District Superintendent Jodee Brentlinger has received a 4.8% raise.

SBSD Superintendent Jodee Brentlinger (Courtesy)

Brentlinger has served as the district’s superintendent since June 2018. Last year the board extended her contract to 2024, recognizing her leadership through district building projects, new education initiatives and keeping kids in school in a global pandemic.

The compensation increase was given following a positive performance evaluation—she had also met all of her contract terms during the 2019-20 school year but her salary was not increased at that time due to economic uncertainty because of the pandemic.

At the board’s Aug. 12 board meeting, they voted to increase her annual salary from $219,300 to $224,700 retroactive to July 1, 2020, and to $230,300 effective July 1, 2021.

Per the terms of her contract, the superintendent’s salary may be increased annually by an amount comparable to those granted to certificated bargaining unit employees—teachers received a 2% salary increase in June.

