New assistant superintendent hired at San Dieguito district

San Dieguito Union High School District has hired Olga West as the new associate superintendent of human resources. West comes from the Escondido Union High School District, where she was the assistant superintendent of human resources for the last five years.

Olga West (Courtesy)

“We’ll find no one better…I’m thrilled to welcome her aboard,” said Interim Superintendent Lucille Lynch of West at the July 28 special board meeting.

Lynch said West brings local knowledge and a background in special education and bilingual education.

West holds a master’s degree in educational/instructional technology from San Diego State University and a doctorate in educational leadership from UC San Diego.

She previously served as the director of human resources and professional development for four years at Lemon Grove School District, was a principal in the Chula Vista Elementary School District for 12 years and was a middle school and high school teacher in South Bay Union for 10 years.

West replaced Cindy Frazee, who retired at the end of the school year after four years with the district.

The board expects to ratify West’s contract at its Aug. 19 meeting.

